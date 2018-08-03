Weather Notebook For August 3, 2018

According to Fulton’s weather observer, the area received 0.02-inch of precipitation on August 2.

The monthly total is 1.26 inches.

The total for the year is 23.20 inches.

Muggy with some showers possible today. High 80.

Cloudy and humid tonight. Low near 65.

Warm and muggy with showers possible on Saturday. High 85.

Looking ahead: Sunday – Very warm and muggy with a mix of clouds and sun. High near 90. Monday – Steamy with scattered showers possible. High in the upper 80s. Tuesday – Very warm and steamy with scattered showers possible. High on the upper 80s.

