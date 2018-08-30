Weather Notebook For August 30, 2018

According to Fulton’s weather observer, the area received 0.24-inch of precipitation on August 29.

The monthly total is 4.38 inches.

The total for the year is 26.32 inches.

Breezy, cooler and less humid with a lingering shower possible today. High 75.

Mostly cloudy and mild tonight. Low 55.

Pleasant with a mix of sun and clouds on Friday. High in the upper 70s.

Looking ahead: Saturday – Breezy and a bit muggier. High 85. Sunday – Breezy, warm and muggy with scattered showers possible. High 85. Monday – A mix of clouds and sun with showers possible. High in the upper 80s.

