Weather Notebook For August 30, 2018
Written by Steve Yablonski, Aug 30, 2018, 0 Comments
According to Fulton’s weather observer, the area received 0.24-inch of precipitation on August 29.
The monthly total is 4.38 inches.
The total for the year is 26.32 inches.
Breezy, cooler and less humid with a lingering shower possible today. High 75.
Mostly cloudy and mild tonight. Low 55.
Pleasant with a mix of sun and clouds on Friday. High in the upper 70s.
Looking ahead: Saturday – Breezy and a bit muggier. High 85. Sunday – Breezy, warm and muggy with scattered showers possible. High 85. Monday – A mix of clouds and sun with showers possible. High in the upper 80s.