Weather Notebook For August 30, 2019

Breezy with some early showers possible today. High in the upper 70s.

Partly cloudy and cool tonight. Low near 50.

Partly sunny and cooler on Saturday. High in the lower 70s.

Looking ahead: Sunday – Mostly cloudy with showers possible. High around 70. Monday – A mix of sun and clouds with a chance of showers. High 75. Tuesday – Warmer with a mix of sun and clouds and a chance of showers. High 80.

According to Fulton’s weather observer, the area received 0.05-inch of precipitation on August 29.

The monthly total is 3.88 inches.

The total for the year is 36.85 inches.

Share this:

Tweet

Email

Print



Like this: Like Loading...