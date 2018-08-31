Weather Notebook For August 31, 2018
Written by Steve Yablonski, Aug 31, 2018, 0 Comments
Weather Notebook For August 31, 2018
According to Fulton’s weather observer, the area received 0.08-inch of precipitation on August 30.
The monthly total is 4.46 inches.
The total for the year is 26.40 inches.
A mix of sun and clouds with a slight chance of rain today. High near 80.
Partly cloudy and mild tonight. Low 60.
Breezy and a bit muggier on Saturday. High in the lower 80s.
Looking ahead: Sunday – Breezy, warm and muggy with showers possible. High 85. Monday – A mix of sun and clouds with spotty showers possible. High in the upper 80s. Tuesday – Warm and humid with scattered showers possible. High in the upper 80s.