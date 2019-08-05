Weather Notebook For August 5, 2019

Mostly sunny and warm but not humid today. High near 80.

Increasing clouds and not as cool tonight. Low 60.

Warmer and more humid with a scattered shower possible late on Tuesday. High near 85.

Looking ahead: Wednesday – Warm and muggy with scattered showers. High in the lower 80s. Thursday – Warm and muggy with some lingering showers possible. High in the lower 80s. Friday – Breezy and cooler with a chance of rain. High in the upper 70s.

According to Fulton’s weather observer, the area received no precipitation on August 4.

The monthly total is zero.

The total for the year is 32.97 inches.

