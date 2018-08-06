Weather Notebook For August 6, 2018

Weather Notebook For August 6, 2018

According to Fulton’s weather observer, the area received no precipitation on August 5.

The monthly total is 1.28 inches.

The total for the year is 23.22 inches.

Hot and humid with hazy sunshine today. High 90 – heat index near 100.

Partly cloudy and muggy tonight. Low near 70.

Breezy and still steamy with showers possible late on Tuesday. High near 90.

Looking ahead: Wednesday – A bit cooler and less humid. High in the lower 80s. Thursday – Seasonable with a mix of sun and clouds. High 85. Friday – A mix of sun and clouds with showers possible. High 80.

Share this:

Tweet

Email

Print

