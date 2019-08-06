Weather Notebook For August 6, 2019

Warmer and more humid with showers developing later today. High near 85.

Cloudy and muggy with showers possible tonight. Low 65.

Warm and humid with scattered showers on Wednesday. High near 80.

Looking ahead: Thursday – Warm and muggy with scattered showers. High in the lower 80s. Friday – Breezy and cooler with a chance of rain. High in the upper 70s. Saturday – A mix of sun and clouds with a chance of rain. High in the upper 70s.

According to Fulton’s weather observer, the area received no precipitation on August 5.

The monthly total is zero.

The total for the year is 32.97 inches.

