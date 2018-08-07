Weather Notebook For August 7, 2018

According to Fulton’s weather observer, the area received 0.50-inch of precipitation on August 6.

The monthly total is 1.78 inches.

The total for the year is 23.72 inches.

Steamy and breezy with scattered showers possible later today. High near 90.

Partly cloudy and muggy tonight. Low near 70.

A little cooler and a tad less humid with showers possible on Wednesday. High in the lower 80s.

Looking ahead: Thursday – More seasonable. High about 85. Friday – A mix of sun and clouds and maybe a shower. High 80. Saturday – A few lingering showers or storms possible. High 80.

