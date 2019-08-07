Weather Notebook For August 7, 2019

Warm and muggy with scattered showers likely today. High near 80.

Cloudy and muggy with showers possible tonight. Low 65.

Warm and muggy with scattered showers possible on Thursday. High in the lower 80s.

Looking ahead: Friday – Breezy and cooler with a chance of rain. High in the mid 70s. Saturday – A mix of sun and clouds with a chance of rain. High in the upper 70s. Sunday – Partly sunny and comfortably warm. High near 80.

According to Fulton’s weather observer, the area received 0.42-inch of precipitation on August 6.

The monthly total is 0.42-inch.

The total for the year is 33.39 inches.

Share this:

Tweet

Email

Print



Like this: Like Loading...