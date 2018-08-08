Weather Notebook For August 8, 2018
Written by Steve Yablonski, Aug 8, 2018
According to Fulton’s weather observer, the area received 0.31-inch of precipitation on August 7.
The monthly total is 2.09 inches.
The total for the year is 24.03 inches.
Mostly cloudy and still muggy with a chance of showers later today. High 80.
Continued muggy with isolated showers possible tonight. Low 65.
Some lingering drizzle early, then increasing sun on Thursday. High 80.
Looking ahead: Friday – Sunny and seasonably warm. High 80. Saturday – A mix of sun and clouds and maybe a shower. High 80. Sunday – A few showers or storm possible. High 85.