Weather Notebook For August 8, 2018

According to Fulton’s weather observer, the area received 0.31-inch of precipitation on August 7.

The monthly total is 2.09 inches.

The total for the year is 24.03 inches.

Mostly cloudy and still muggy with a chance of showers later today. High 80.

Continued muggy with isolated showers possible tonight. Low 65.

Some lingering drizzle early, then increasing sun on Thursday. High 80.

Looking ahead: Friday – Sunny and seasonably warm. High 80. Saturday – A mix of sun and clouds and maybe a shower. High 80. Sunday – A few showers or storm possible. High 85.

