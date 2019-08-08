Weather Notebook For August 8, 2019

Warm and muggy with scattered showers possible today. High near 85.

Cloudy and warm but not as muggy tonight. Low 60.

Breezy and cooler with a small chance of rain on Friday. High 75.

Looking ahead: Saturday – A mix of sun and clouds with a chance of rain. High in the upper 70s. Sunday – Partly sunny and comfortably warm. High near 80. Monday – Partly sunny and warm with some rain possible. High near 80.

According to Fulton’s weather observer, the area received 0.27-inch of precipitation on August 7.

The monthly total is 0.69-inch.

The total for the year is 33.66 inches.

