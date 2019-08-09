Weather Notebook For August 9, 2019

Breezy and cool with a small chance of rain today. High near 75.

Partly cloudy and mild tonight. Low 55.

A mix of sun and clouds with a chance of rain on Saturday. High near 75.

Looking ahead: Sunday – Partly cloudy and warm. High around 75. Monday – Partly sunny and warm and maybe a spotty shower. High near 80. Tuesday – Partly sunny and warm with some rain possible. High near 80.

According to Fulton’s weather observer, the area received 0.30-inch of precipitation on August 8.

The monthly total is 0.99-inch.

The total for the year is 33.96 inches.

