Weather Notebook For December 10, 2018

Should admission to scholastic athletic contests be free? Well, that discussion came up at the last Oswego City School District Board of Education meeting. Board President Aimee Callen said, ”We want to build school pride and a positive way to do that is to do away with the gate fee.” Under “Items from the Board” Callen discussed behavior and discipline problems in the district and asked if the administration could at least start to address this in relation to language. […]