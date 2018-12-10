Weather Notebook For December 10, 2018
According to Fulton’s weather observer, the area received no precipitation on December 9.
The monthly total is 1.21 inches.
The total for the year is 43.89 inches.
Fulton received no snow on December 9.
Total snowfall for the month is 5.3 inches.
The winter season stands at 31.5 inches.
Chilly with intervals of sun today. High 30.
Cloudy and cold tonight. Low 20.
Brisk and cloudy with sone snow possible on Tuesday. High 30.
Looking ahead: Wednesday – Some sun but colder. High in the upper 20s. Thursday – Turning milder after a cold start. High near 32. Friday – Breezy and milder with rain possible. High in the upper 30s.
