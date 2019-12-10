Weather Notebook For December 10, 2019

A mild start but turning colder with some rain or snow later today. High near 45 early then falling into the 30s.

Cloudy with scattered lake effect snow tonight. Low 25.

Colder with lake effect flurries later on Wednesday. High near 30.

Looking ahead: Thursday – Cold with more lake effect possible. High in the upper 20s. Friday – A bit milder with increasing clouds. High near 35. Saturday – Cloudy and mild with some rain possible. High in thr lower 40s.

According to Fulton’s weather observer, the area received 0.27-inch of precipitation on December 9.

The monthly total is 1.74 inches.

The total for the year is 51.78 inches.

Fulton received no snow on December 9.

Total snowfall for the month is 11.4 inches.

The winter season stands at 18.5 inches.

