Weather Notebook For December 11, 2018

According to Fulton’s weather observer, the area received no precipitation on December 10.

The monthly total is 1.21 inches.

The total for the year is 43.89 inches.

Fulton received no snow on December 10.

Total snowfall for the month is 5.3 inches.

The winter season stands at 31.5 inches.

Mostly cloudy with snow showers later today. High 30.

Cloudy with scattered show fluurries possible tonight. Low 25.

Increasing sun but colder on Wednesday. High in the upper 20s.

Looking ahead: Thursday – Turning a bit milder after a cold start. High 32. Friday – Breezy and milder with rain possible. High near 40. Saturday – Breezy with rain possible. High in the lower 40s.

