Weather Notebook For December 11, 2019

Cloudy and cold with localized lake effect snow later today. High 35.

Cloudy and cold with lake effect snow tonight. Low 20.

Cold with more lake effect possible on Thursday. High in the upper 20s.

Looking ahead: Friday – A bit milder with increasing clouds. High in the upper 30s. Saturday – Cloudy and mild with some rain possible. High in thr lower 40s. Sunday – Cloudy with rain changing to snow. High falling through the 30s.

According to Fulton’s weather observer, the area received 0.04-inch of precipitation on December 10.

The monthly total is 1.78 inches.

The total for the year is 51.82 inches.

Fulton received no snow on December 10.

Total snowfall for the month is 11.4 inches.

The winter season stands at 18.5 inches.

