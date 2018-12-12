Weather Notebook For December 12, 2018

According to Fulton’s weather observer, the area received 0.02-inch of precipitation on December 11.

The monthly total is 1.23 inches.

The total for the year is 43.91 inches.

Fulton received 0.6-inch of snow on December 11.

Total snowfall for the month is 5.9 inches.

The winter season stands at 32.1 inches.

Increasing sun, but colder today. High 30.

Cloudy with scattered snow flurries possible tonight. Low 20.

Mostly cloudy but a bit milder on Thursday. High in the lower 30s.

Looking ahead: Friday – Breezy and milder with snow possible. High in the upper 30s. Saturday – Breezy with rain possible. High near 40. Sunday – Mostly cloudy with lingering showers possible. High near 40.

