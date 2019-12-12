Weather Notebook For December 12, 2019

December 12, 2019 Steve Yablonski

Cold with more lake effect possible today. High 30.

Cloudy and cold tonight. Low 25.

A bit milder with increasing clouds on Friday. High in the upper 30s.

Looking ahead: Saturday – Cloudy and mild with some rain possible. High in thr lower 40s. Sunday – Cloudy with rain changing to snow. High falling through the 30s. Monday – Colder with snow possible. High 30.

According to Fulton’s weather observer, the area received 0.02-inch of precipitation on December 11.

The monthly total is 1.80 inches.

The total for the year is 51.84 inches.

Fulton received 0.5-inch of snow on December 11.

Total snowfall for the month is 11.9 inches.

The winter season stands at 19.0 inches.

