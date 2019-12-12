Weather Notebook For December 12, 2019
Cold with more lake effect possible today. High 30.
Cloudy and cold tonight. Low 25.
A bit milder with increasing clouds on Friday. High in the upper 30s.
Looking ahead: Saturday – Cloudy and mild with some rain possible. High in thr lower 40s. Sunday – Cloudy with rain changing to snow. High falling through the 30s. Monday – Colder with snow possible. High 30.
According to Fulton’s weather observer, the area received 0.02-inch of precipitation on December 11.
The monthly total is 1.80 inches.
The total for the year is 51.84 inches.
Fulton received 0.5-inch of snow on December 11.
Total snowfall for the month is 11.9 inches.
The winter season stands at 19.0 inches.
Be the first to comment