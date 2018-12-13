Weather Notebook For December 13, 2018

According to Fulton’s weather observer, the area received 0.01-inch of precipitation on December 12.

The monthly total is 1.24 inches.

The total for the year is 43.92 inches.

Fulton received 0.3-inch of snow on December 12.

Total snowfall for the month is 6.2 inches.

The winter season stands at 32.4 inches.

Mostly cloudy and milder with light snow tapering off today. High near 40.

Cloudy and cool tonight. Low 32.

Breezy and milder with rain showers possible on Friday. High in the lower 40s.

Looking ahead: Saturday – Breezy and mild with rain possible. High near 40. Sunday – Mostly cloudy and mild. High near 40. Monday – Cooler with snow showers possible. High 35.

