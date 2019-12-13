Weather Notebook For December 13, 2019

A bit milder with increasing clouds and a chance of rain late today. High near 40.

Cloudy and rainy tonight. Low 35.

Mild with more rain possible on Saturday. High near 40.

Looking ahead: Sunday – Cloudy with rain changing to snow. High falling through the 30s. Monday – Colder with snow possible. High 30. Tuesday – Cloudy with snow possible. High near 30.

According to Fulton’s weather observer, the area received no precipitation on December 12.

The monthly total is 1.80 inches.

The total for the year is 51.84 inches.

Fulton received 0.2-inch of snow on December 12.

Total snowfall for the month is 12.1 inches.

The winter season stands at 19.2 inches.

