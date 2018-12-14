Weather Notebook For December 14, 2018

According to Fulton’s weather observer, the area received 0.01-inch of precipitation on December 13.

The monthly total is 1.25 inches.

The total for the year is 43.93 inches.

Fulton received 0.1-inch of snow on December 13.

Total snowfall for the month is 6.3 inches.

The winter season stands at 32.5 inches.

Breezy and milder with rain possible later today. High near 40.

Mostly cloudy, maybe a scattered shower tonight. Low 35.

Mostly cloudy but mainly dry on Saturday. High near 40.

Looking ahead: Sunday – Mostly cloudy with rain maybe mixing with snow. High 35. Monday – Cooler with snow showers possible. High near 30. Tuesday – Mostly cloudy and cooler. High in the upper 20s.

