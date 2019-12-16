Weather Notebook For December 16, 2019

Partly cloudy and chilly with some sun later today. High near 30.

Cloudy with a chance of snow tonight. Low 25.

Cloudy with snow tapering off in the afternoon on Tuesday. High near 35.

Looking ahead: Wednesday – Windy and turning colder with lake effect possible. High 25. Thursday – Colder and brisk with lingering snow possible. High near 20. Friday – Still cold with a mix of clouds and sun. High near 25.

According to Fulton’s weather observer, the area received 0.33-inch of precipitation on December 15.

The monthly total is 3.56 inches.

The total for the year is 53.60 inches.

Fulton received 1.5 inches of snow on December 15.

Total snowfall for the month is 17.0 inches.

The winter season stands at 24.1 inches.

