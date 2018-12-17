Weather Notebook For December 17, 2018

According to Fulton’s weather observer, the area received 0.03-inch of precipitation on December 16.

The monthly total is 1.28 inches.

The total for the year is 43.96 inches.

Fulton received no snow on December 16.

Total snowfall for the month is 6.3 inches.

The winter season stands at 32.5 inches.

Blustery with snow showers possible later today. High near 35.

Cold with snow possible tonight. Low 20.

Brisk and cold with a few lingering flurries on Tuesday. High in the upper 20s.

Looking ahead: Wednesday – Mostly sunny but chilly. High near 35. Thursday – Breezy and milder with increasing clouds. High near 40. Friday – Breezy and mild with rain possible. High in the mid 40s.

Share this:

Tweet

Email

Print



Like this: Like Loading...