Weather Notebook For December 17, 2019

Cloudy with snow showers tapering off later today. High near 30.

Cloudy and cold tonight. Low near 20.

Windy and turning colder with lake effect possible on Wednesday. High near 25.

Looking ahead: Thursday – Colder and brisk with lingering snow possible. High near 20. Friday – Still cold with a mix of clouds and sun. High near 25. Saturday – Increasing clouds but not as cold. High near 32.

According to Fulton’s weather observer, the area received 0.01-inch of precipitation on December 16.

The monthly total is 3.57 inches.

The total for the year is 53.61 inches.

Fulton received 0.1-inch of snow on December 16.

Total snowfall for the month is 17.1 inches.

The winter season stands at 24.2 inches.

