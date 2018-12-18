Weather Notebook For December 18, 2018

According to Fulton’s weather observer, the area received 0.08-inch of precipitation on December 17.

The monthly total is 1.36 inches.

The total for the year is 44.04 inches.

Fulton received 0.1-inch of snow on December 17.

Total snowfall for the month is 6.4 inches.

The winter season stands at 32.6 inches.

Brisk and cold with snow showers possible early today. High in the upper 20s.

Blustery and cold tonight. Low near 20.

Becoming a bit warmer on Wednesday. High in the mid 30s.

Looking ahead: Thursday – Milder with increasing clouds. High near 40. Friday – Breezy and mild with rain likely. High near 45. Saturday – Rain showers possibly mixing with snow. High in the mid 30s.

Share this:

Tweet

Email

Print



Like this: Like Loading...