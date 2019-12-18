Weather Notebook For December 18, 2019

Windy and turning colder with lake effect heavy at times today. High near 25.

Cloudy and very cold with some lingering flurries tonight. Low near 10.

Windy and cold with lake effect possible on Thursday. High near 20.

Looking ahead: Friday – Still cold with a mix of clouds and sun. High near 25. Saturday – Increasing clouds but not as cold. High near 32. Sunday – Mostly cloudy but milder. High in the upper 30s.

According to Fulton’s weather observer, the area received 0.28-inch of precipitation on December 17.

The monthly total is 3.85 inches.

The total for the year is 53.89 inches.

Fulton received 4.4 inches of snow on December 17.

Total snowfall for the month is 21.5 inches.

The winter season stands at 28.6 inches.

Share this:

Tweet

Email

Print



Like this: Like Loading...