Weather Notebook For December 19, 2018

According to Fulton’s weather observer, the area received 0.01-inch of precipitation on December 18.

The monthly total is 1.37 inches.

The total for the year is 44.05 inches.

Fulton received 0.3-inch of snow on December 18.

Total snowfall for the month is 6.7 inches.

The winter season stands at 32.9 inches.

Warming up after a cold start today. High in the upper 30s.

Partly cloudy and chilly tonight. Low near 25.

Breezy and milder with increasing clouds on Thursday. High in the lower 40s.

Looking ahead: Friday – Winter begins (5:22 p.m.) with mild temperatures and rain showers. High near 50. Saturday – Cooler with rain mixing with snow. High near 40. Sunday – Brisk and colder with snow possible. High 35.

