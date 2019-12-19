Weather Notebook For December 19, 2019

Windy and cold with lake effect possible today. High near 20.

Partly cloudy and bitter cold tonight. Low near 5.

Mostly sunny but still cold on Friday. High near 20.

Looking ahead: Saturday – Increasing clouds but not as cold. High near 35. Sunday – Mostly cloudy but milder. High in the upper 30s. Monday – Mild with some sun. High in the upper 30s.

According to Fulton’s weather observer, the area received 0.08-inch of precipitation on December 18.

The monthly total is 3.93 inches.

The total for the year is 53.97 inches.

Fulton received 1.2 inches of snow on December 18.

Total snowfall for the month is 22.7 inches.

The winter season stands at 29.8 inches.

Share this:

Tweet

Email

Print



Like this: Like Loading...