Weather Notebook For December 20, 2018

According to Fulton’s weather observer, the area received no precipitation on December 19.

The monthly total is 1.37 inches.

The total for the year is 44.05 inches.

Fulton received no snow on December 19.

Total snowfall for the month is 6.7 inches.

The winter season stands at 32.9 inches.

A bit breezy and mild with increasing clouds today. High in the lower 40s.

Steady rain arrives later tonight. Low rising to near 45 by dawn.

Breezy and mild with rain on Friday. High in the lower 50s.

Looking ahead: Saturday – Windy and cooler with rain changing to snow. High 35. Sunday – Brisk and colder with snow showers possible. High near 30. Monday – Seasonably chilly with flurries possible. High 32.

