Weather Notebook For December 20, 2019

Mostly sunny but still cold today. High near 20.

Partly cloudy and bitter cold tonight. Low near zero.

Mostly sunny and not as cold on Saturday. High near 30.

Looking ahead: Sunday – Mostly cloudy but milder. High in the upper 30s. Monday – Mild with some sun. High in the upper 30s. Tuesday – Mild with some sun. High in the upper 30s.

According to Fulton’s weather observer, the area received 0.02-inch of precipitation on December 19.

The monthly total is 3.95 inches.

The total for the year is 53.99 inches.

Fulton received 1.8 inches of snow on December 19.

Total snowfall for the month is 24.5 inches.

The winter season stands at 31.6 inches.

Share this:

Tweet

Email

Print



Like this: Like Loading...