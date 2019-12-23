Weather Notebook For December 23, 2019

Mostly sunny and warm today. High near 50.

Partly cloudy and mild tonight. Low near 30.

Cooler with a mix of clouds and sun on Tuesday. High near 35.

Looking ahead: Wednesday – Partly cloudy and mild. High around 40. Thursday – Mostly cloudy and mild. High in the upper 30s. Friday – Mild with rain-snow showers possible. High in the upper 30s.

According to Fulton’s weather observer, the area received no precipitation on December 22.

The monthly total is 3.95 inches.

The total for the year is 53.99 inches.

Fulton received no snow on December 22.

Total snowfall for the month is 24.6 inches.

The winter season stands at 31.7 inches.

