Weather Notebook For December 24, 2018

According to Fulton’s weather observer, the area received no precipitation on December 23.

The monthly total is 3.15 inches.

The total for the year is 45.83 inches.

Fulton received no snow on December 23.

Total snowfall for the month is 8.0 inches.

The winter season stands at 34.2 inches.

Cloudy with scattered snow showers, heavy at times, today. High in the mid 30s.

Partly cloudy with lingering flurries tonight. Low around 25.

Snow showers tapering off by mid-day on Tuesday. High 30.

Looking ahead: Wednesday – Scattered lake effect snow showers possible. High 30. Thursday – Warmer with some sunshine. High 35. Friday – Breezy and mild with some rain possible. High around 45.

Share this:

Tweet

Email

Print



Like this: Like Loading...