Weather Notebook For December 24, 2019

Cooler with a mix of clouds and sun today. High near 35.

Partly cloudy and breezy tonight. Low near 25.

Partly cloudy and mild on Wednesday. High in the lower 40s.

Looking ahead: Thursday – Mostly cloudy and mild. High in the upper 30s. Friday – Mild with rain-snow showers possible. High in the upper 30s. Saturday – Mild with a mix of sun and clouds. High near 40.

According to Fulton’s weather observer, the area received no precipitation on December 23.

The monthly total is 3.95 inches.

The total for the year is 53.99 inches.

Fulton received no snow on December 23.

Total snowfall for the month is 24.6 inches.

The winter season stands at 31.7 inches.

