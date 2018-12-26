Weather Notebook For December 26, 2018

According to Fulton’s weather observer, the area received no precipitation on December 25.

The monthly total is 3.76 inches.

The total for the year is 46.44 inches.

Fulton received no snow on December 25.

Total snowfall for the month is 14.0 inches.

The winter season stands at 40.2 inches.

Cloudy with lake effect snow, about an inch or two, today. High 35.

Partly cloudy with lingering flurries tonight. Low near 20.

Seasonable with increasing clouds on Thursday. High 35.

Looking ahead: Friday – Breezy and mild with rain likely. High in the upper 40s. Saturday – Brisk and colder with rain maybe mixing with snow. High 40, falling into the 30s. Sunday – Brisk and colder with snow possible. High around 30.

