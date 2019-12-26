Weather Notebook For December 26, 2019

Mostly cloudy and mild today. High near 40.

Cloudy with scattered rain showers tonight. Low near 35.

Breezy and mild with scattered rain showers possible on Friday. High in the lower 40s.

Looking ahead: Saturday – Mild with a mix of sun and clouds. High near 40. Sunday – Breezy and mlld with rain developing. High in the mid 40s. Monday – Still mild but turning colder with rain maybe mixing with snow. High near 40.

According to Fulton’s weather observer, the area received no precipitation on December 25.

The monthly total is 3.95 inches.

The total for the year is 53.99 inches.

Fulton received no snow on December 25.

Total snowfall for the month is 24.6 inches.

The winter season stands at 31.7 inches.

