Weather Notebook For December 27, 2018

According to Fulton’s weather observer, the area received 0.04-inch of precipitation on December 26.

The monthly total is 3.80 inches.

The total for the year is 46.48 inches.

Fulton received 0.3-inch of snow on December 26.

Total snowfall for the month is 14.3 inches.

The winter season stands at 40.5 inches.

Mild with increasing clouds today. High in the upper 30s.

Cloudy with rain, freezing rain possible in some areas, tonight. Low near 32.

Brezy and mild with rain likely on Friday. High near 50.

Looking ahead: Saturday – Turning colder with rain or snow showers. High in the mid 30s. Sunday – A mix of sun and clouds. High near 30. Monday – Brisk and colder with snow possible late. High around 35.

Share this:

Tweet

Email

Print



Like this: Like Loading...