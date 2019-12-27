Weather Notebook For December 27, 2019

Breezy and mild with scattered rain showers possible today. High in the lower 40s.

Chilly with some sprinkles or flurries possible tonight. Low near 30.

Mild with a mix of sun and clouds on Saturday. High near 40.

Looking ahead: Sunday – Breezy and mlld with rain developing. High in the mid 40s. Monday – Still mild but turning colder with rain maybe mixing with snow. High near 40. Tuesday – Colder with a chance of snow. High near 35.

According to Fulton’s weather observer, the area received no precipitation on December 26.

The monthly total is 3.95 inches.

The total for the year is 53.99 inches.

Fulton received no snow on December 26.

Total snowfall for the month is 24.6 inches.

The winter season stands at 31.7 inches.

