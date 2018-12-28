Weather Notebook For December 28, 2018

According to Fulton’s weather observer, the area received no precipitation on December 27.

The monthly total is 3.80 inches.

The total for the year is 46.48 inches.

Fulton received no snow on December 27.

Total snowfall for the month is 14.3 inches.

The winter season stands at 40.5 inches.

Breezy and mild with periods of rain likely today. High 50.

Cloudy with rain changing to snow showers late tonight. Low 35.

Brisk and turning colder with snow showers possible on Saturday. High near 32.

Looking ahead: Sunday – A mix of sun and clouds. High in the upper 20s. Monday – Cloudy and brisk. High near 35. Tuesday – Brisk with snow or rain possible. High in the upper 30s.

