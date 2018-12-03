Weather Notebook For December 3, 2018

According to Fulton’s weather observer, the area received 0.37-inch of precipitation on December 2.

The monthly total is 0.75-inch.

The total for the year is 43.43 inches.

Fulton received no snow on December 2.

Total snowfall for the month is zero.

The winter season stands at 26.2 inches.

Brisk and colder with rain showers possibly mixing with snow later today. High 35.

Cloudy with snow showers possible tonight. Low 25.

Lingering snow showers early and unseasonably cold on Tuesday. High near 30.

Looking ahead: Wednesday – Still chilly with some snow possible east of the lake. High around 30. Thursday – Cloudy with lake effect snow possible. High 35. Friday – Cloudy with snow showers possible. High in the upper 20s.

