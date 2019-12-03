Weather Notebook For December 3, 2019

Mostly sunny and mild today. High in the mid 30s.

Partly cloudy with snow possible later tonight. Low near 25.

Brisk with a chance of snow on Wednesday. High near 30.

Looking ahead: Thursday – Chilly with increasing clouds and a chance of snow. High 30. Friday – Breezy and milder with snow possible. High in the upper 30s. Saturday – Brisk and colder with snow showers possible. High in the mid w0s.

According to Fulton’s weather observer, the area received 0.33-inch of precipitation on December 2.

The monthly total is 0.87-inch.

The total for the year is 51.91 inches.

Fulton received 3.4 inches of snow on December 2.

Total snowfall for the month is 7.2 inches.

The winter season stands at 14.3 inches.

Share this:

Tweet

Email

Print



Like this: Like Loading...