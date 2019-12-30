Weather Notebook For December 30, 2019

Breezy and chilly with rain showers, heavy at times, today. High near 40 but falling into the 30s.

Scattered rain showers and maybe some snow, too tonight. Low near 35.

Rain showers changing to flurries later on Tuesday. High near 35.

Looking ahead: Wednesday – Brisk with scattered snow showers. High 30. Thursday – A mix of clouds and sun. High near 40. Friday – Cloudy and mild with rain possible. High near 40.

According to Fulton’s weather observer, the area received 0.26-inch of precipitation on December 29.

The monthly total is 4.25 inches.

The total for the year is 54.29 inches.

Fulton received no snow on December 29.

Total snowfall for the month is 24.6 inches.

The winter season stands at 31.7 inches.

