Weather Notebook For December 31, 2018

According to Fulton’s weather observer, the area received 0.01-inch of precipitation on December 30.

The monthly total is 4.46 inches.

The total for the year is 47.14 inches.

Fulton received 0.2-inch of snow on December 30.

Total snowfall for the month is 15.6 inches.

The winter season stands at 41.8 inches.

Brisk and mild with rain developing near sunset today. High 45.

Cloudy with rain showers possible tonight. Low 40.

Windy and turning colder with rain changing to snow on Tuesday. High near 45, then falling into the 30s.

Looking ahead: Wednesday – Cloudy, brisk and colder. High in the upper 20s. Thursday – Brisk but a bit milder. High near 35. Friday – Mostly cloudy with snow or rain possible. High in the upper 30s.

