Weather Notebook For December 5, 2018

According to Fulton’s weather observer, the area received 0.03-inch of precipitation on December 4.

The monthly total is 1.02 inches.

The total for the year is 43.70 inches.

Fulton received 0.4-inch of snow on December 4.

Total snowfall for the month is 1.7 inches.

The winter season stands at 27.9 inches.

Cloudy and chilly with some sun possible today. High 30.

Partly cloudy with snow showers possible tonight. Low 25.

Chilly with some lake effect snow flurries on Thursday. High near 35.

Looking ahead: Friday – Brisk and colder with more snow. High around 25. Saturday – Brisk with snow showers possible. High in the upper 20s. Sunday – Brisk and chilly with some sun possible. High about 30.

