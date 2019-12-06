Weather Notebook For December 6, 2019

Cloudy with snow developing, heavy in some areas today. High 32.

Partly cloudy and cold tonight. Low 20.

Brisk and colder with snow showers possible on Saturday. High 25.

Looking ahead: Sunday – Breezy and milder with some sun. High in the mid 30s. Monday – Breezy and milder with some sun and rain possible. High near 40. Tuesday – Cloudy and mild with rain maybe mixing with wet snow. High 40.

According to Fulton’s weather observer, the area received 0.08-inch of precipitation on December 5.

The monthly total is 1.24 inches.

The total for the year is 52.28 inches.

Fulton received 0.3-inch of snow on December 5.

Total snowfall for the month is 7.9 inches.

The winter season stands at 15.0 inches.

