Weather Notebook For February 1, 2019

According to Fulton’s weather observer, the area received no precipitation on January 31.

The monthly total is 4.27 inches.

The total for the year is 4.27 inches.

Fulton received no snow on January 31.

Total snowfall for the month is 35.1 inches.

The winter season stands at 76.9 inches.

Cold with some lingering lake snow possible today. High 15.

Brisk and windy tonight. Low near 5.

Cloudy and turning milder with some snow possible on Saturday. High near 30.

Looking ahead: Sunday – Mostly cloudy with rain possible. High about 32. Monday – Breezy and milder with rain possible. High in the upper 30s. Tuesday – Cloudy and mild with rain possible. High near 40.

