Weather Notebook For February 10, 2020

Cloudy with snow showers maybe mixing with rain possible today. High in the upper 30s.

Cloudy with lingering flurries possible tonight. Low near 25.

Cloudy with flurries or light rain possible on Tuesday. High about 40.

Looking ahead: Wednesday – Mostly cloudy and colder. High near 30. Thursday – Cloudy with snow showers, maybe mixing with rain. High in the mid 30s. Friday – Mostly cloudy and colder with scattered flurries. High near 15.

According to Fulton’s weather observer, the area received 0.07-inch of precipitation on February 9.

The monthly total is 1.58 inches.

The total for the year is 5.06 inches.

Fulton received 0.7-inch of snow on February 9.

Total snowfall for the month is 14.1 inches.

The winter season stands at 63.3 inches.

