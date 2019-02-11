Weather Notebook For February 11, 2019

According to Fulton’s weather observer, the area received 0.10-inch of precipitation on February 10.

The monthly total is 1.30 inches.

The total for the year is 5.57 inches.

Fulton received 5.7 inches of snow on February 10.

Total snowfall for the month is 12.8 inches.

The winter season stands at 89.7 inches.

Seasonably chilly with some snow and sun today. High 30.

Cloudy and cold with snow possible tonight. Low near 20.

Brisk and cold with snow developing with an icy mix or rain possible later on Tuesday. High near 32.

Looking ahead: Wednesday – Blustery with periods of snow likely. High near 30. Thursday – Some early lake effect snow possible. High 35. Friday – Breezy and a bit milder with rain or snow possible. High in the mid 30s.

