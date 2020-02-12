Weather Notebook For February 12, 2020

Mild with increasing sun today. High in the mid 30s.

Cloudy with lake effect flurries possible tonight. Low near 25.

Cloudy with snow showers, maybe mixing with rain on Thursday. High about 32.

Looking ahead: Friday – Mostly cloudy, brisk and much colder with scattered flurries. High near 15. Saturday – Partly cloudy and not as cold. High near 35. Sunday – Partly cloudy with snow or rain possible. High near 35.

According to Fulton’s weather observer, the area received 0.09-inch of precipitation on February 11.

The monthly total is 1.77 inches.

The total for the year is 5.25 inches.

Fulton received 0.7-inch of snow on February 11.

Total snowfall for the month is 14.9 inches.

The winter season stands at 64.1 inches.

Share this:

Tweet

Email

Print



Like this: Like Loading...