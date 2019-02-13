Weather Notebook For February 13, 2019

According to Fulton’s weather observer, the area received 0.78-inch of precipitation on February 12.

The monthly total is 2.08 inches.

The total for the year is 6.35 inches.

Fulton received 3.0 inches of snow on February 12.

Total snowfall for the month is 16.2 inches.

The winter season stands at 93.1 inches.

Blustery and cold with periods of snow, heavy at times, east of the lake today. High in the upper 20s.

Mostly cloudy with snow possible tonight. Low near 25.

Brisk with some lingering lake effect early on Thursday. High 35.

Looking ahead: Friday – Brisk and a bit milder with some rain or snow possible. High near 40. Saturday – Breezy and colder with snow possible. High near 32. Sunday – Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow. High 25.

