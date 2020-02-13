Weather Notebook For February 13, 2020

Cloudy with snow showers, maybe mixing with rain today. High 32.

Partly cloudy and very cold with lake effect flurries possible tonight. Low near 5.

Mostly cloudy, brisk and much colder with scattered flurries on Friday. High near 15.

Looking ahead: Saturday – Partly cloudy and not as cold. High near 30. Sunday – Partly cloudy with snow or rain possible. High near 35. Monday – Increasing clouds amd milder. High near 40.

According to Fulton’s weather observer, the area received no precipitation on February 12.

The monthly total is 1.77 inches.

The total for the year is 5.25 inches.

Fulton received no snow on February 12.

Total snowfall for the month is 14.9 inches.

The winter season stands at 64.1 inches.

